Government Opens Doors for Dialogue Amidst NEET Protests

In the face of ongoing protests over NEET examination irregularities, orchestrated by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the government's open invitation for dialogue with student representatives. Speaking on Thursday, he emphasized that the government is committed to finding a resolution through discussion, free from concerns of prestige.

Highlighting multiple formal invitations sent out since the previous day, Singh underscored the government's readiness to engage at any convenient time and venue for the student representatives. Measures such as the presence of the Health Minister during these discussions reflect a flexible governmental stance aimed at progressing towards a solution.

As part of the government's ongoing efforts for student welfare, Singh mentioned the establishment of fast-track courts for NEET paper leak cases, urging students to collaborate in finding solutions. Meanwhile, protests continue at Jantar Mantar, as the demand for systemic reforms and accountability takes center stage following recent examination scandals.