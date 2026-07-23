Czech Army Helicopter Crash: Emergency Response Underway
A Czech army helicopter with five troops on board has crashed in eastern Czech Republic near an army base in Namest nad Oslavou, 180 km southeast of Prague. Emergency services are actively working on the crash site as authorities assess the situation.
- Country:
- Czech Republic
An army helicopter carrying five Czech troops crashed in the eastern region of the Czech Republic, the military confirmed on Thursday via social media platform X.
The incident occurred near an army base located in Namest nad Oslavou, approximately 180 kilometers southeast of Prague.
Emergency services are currently on-site, handling the situation as investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.