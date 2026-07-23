"Provided nine lakh youth jobs in 9 years; this development wasn't possible in pre-2017": UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state has generated large-scale employment through improved law and order, investment, and the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme, while alleging that riots and anarchy under previous governments had hindered development before 2017.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:51 IST
"Provided nine lakh youth jobs in 9 years; this development wasn't possible in pre-2017": UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state has generated large-scale employment through improved law and order, investment, and the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme, while alleging that riots and anarchy under previous governments had hindered development before 2017. Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi also criticised opposition parties over their past stand on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and accused them of playing politics over faith, youth, and farmers.

"In nine years, we have provided jobs to nine lakh youth in UP alone. We have revived traditional industries that had shut down through the 'One District One Product' scheme. Three and a quarter crore youth and artisans have gained employment and started their own enterprises. Sixty-five lakh youth have secured jobs through industries established via investments. This wasn't possible in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 because there were riots before 2017. Anarchy was at its peak. Before 2017, no one could even imagine this. Remember then, riots during Holi, riots during Vijayadashami and Durga Puja, riots during Ram Navami. They didn't allow Janmashtami celebrations, they didn't allow Kanwar Yatras," he said. "Those who once attacked faith have now taken on the mantle of being the biggest believers. They are becoming the greatest devotees. Those who created obstacles in the path of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple construction, who fired on Ram devotees during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, who stood their lawyers in the Supreme Court to oppose the Ram temple--they are talking about faith today," CM Yogi asserted.

The Uttar Pradesh CM emphasised that this development has been possible because there is an environment of safety. "There is a double-engine government. This government is committed to delivering the benefits of development schemes to every village, every poor person, every farmer, every youth, and every woman without discrimination. And when everyone works together with this goal, when you choose your councilors, mayors, MLAs, and MPs--the result of all these choices is the rapid development we are seeing," Yogi said. (ANI)

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