Chancellor Merz's Leadership Shakeup: A Political Balancing Act

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considering significant cabinet changes following the sudden resignation of Jens Spahn due to a surrogacy controversy. Possible replacements include Health Minister Nina Warken as head of the chancellery, with other shifts potentially impacting the CDU/CSU's position in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:39 IST
Chancellor Merz's Leadership Shakeup: A Political Balancing Act
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to announce a major cabinet reshuffle on Friday, prompted by the unexpected resignation of Jens Spahn, a key figure in the party, over issues surrounding a surrogacy baby.

Health Minister Nina Warken is anticipated to be named head of the chancellery, filling the position previously held by Thorsten Frei, who is projected to succeed Spahn as the head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction.

Sources indicate that discussions on the new appointments are still underway, with Carsten Linnemann considered a likely candidate to replace Warken as health minister. Separately, Philipp Amthor could be appointed to manage relations between the federal government and Germany's 16 states.

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