Trinidad Businessman Cleared: Political Power or Justice Prevailing?

Trinidadian businessman Dominic Hadeed and his wife were released after a month-long detention without charge under emergency powers. Their arrest, tied to an alleged assassination plot, sparked controversy and accusations of political bias. A tribunal found their detention unjustifiable, leading to their release after a legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 02:57 IST
Trinidad Businessman Cleared: Political Power or Justice Prevailing?
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Dominic Hadeed, a prominent businessman from Trinidad and Tobago, was released from detention alongside his wife after nearly a month in custody. The couple was held without charges under suspicions of plotting to assassinate key government officials, including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Their detention drew widespread criticism, with opposition figures and civil rights advocates questioning the emergency powers used to detain them. The powers were part of a state of emergency declared in March aimed at curbing organized crime. Hadeed, who owns Blue Waters, a bottled-water company, vehemently denied the allegations, attributing his detention to political motivations.

Released following a tribunal's recommendation, the decision underscored the contentious nature of their arrest, which was seen by many as retaliatory due to Hadeed's ethnic background and political views. The case even reached the British Privy Council, Trinidad and Tobago's highest appellate court, highlighting the legal complexities involved in their release.

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