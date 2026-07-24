Trinidad Businessman Cleared: Political Power or Justice Prevailing?

Dominic Hadeed, a prominent businessman from Trinidad and Tobago, was released from detention alongside his wife after nearly a month in custody. The couple was held without charges under suspicions of plotting to assassinate key government officials, including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Their detention drew widespread criticism, with opposition figures and civil rights advocates questioning the emergency powers used to detain them. The powers were part of a state of emergency declared in March aimed at curbing organized crime. Hadeed, who owns Blue Waters, a bottled-water company, vehemently denied the allegations, attributing his detention to political motivations.

Released following a tribunal's recommendation, the decision underscored the contentious nature of their arrest, which was seen by many as retaliatory due to Hadeed's ethnic background and political views. The case even reached the British Privy Council, Trinidad and Tobago's highest appellate court, highlighting the legal complexities involved in their release.