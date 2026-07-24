No10 North: Andy Burnham's Bold Move to Decentralize Power
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced the opening of a new government base in Manchester, 'No10 North,' as part of his strategy to decentralize economic decision-making. This move aims to empower regions outside London, signaling an end to decades of centralized governance. Burnham's initiative includes re-establishing the National Economic Council.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will inaugurate a new government base in Manchester on Friday, named 'No10 North' as a nod to his Downing Street residence, aiming to shift economic decision-making away from London's dominance.
Burnham, who took office this Monday, seeks to decentralize power by establishing this new hub in northern England. It's part of his strategy to signal a departure from the traditional London-centric governance. The office will host the first meeting of the revived National Economic Council, a body initially formed during the 2008 financial crisis to navigate economic challenges.
Describing the new base as a 'situation room for making Britain better,' Burnham emphasizes empowering local communities. However, opposition leader Kemi Badenoch questions whether Burnham's regional focus can translate into broader national governance. Despite the critiques, Burnham remains committed to his vision of devolving power from Westminster.
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