Noah Lyles: Defying the Off-Year in Athletics

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles is making the most of an off-year in athletics, dominating the U.S. Championships with a strong performance in the 100 meters. With the Ultimate Championships in Budapest in sights, Lyles remains a key figure, embracing new roles and competition opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 03:43 IST
Noah Lyles: Defying the Off-Year in Athletics
Noah Lyles
  • Country:
  • United States

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles is proving there are no off years in his career, as he breezed through the 100 meters opening heats at the U.S. championships.

Despite the lack of major global events, the star sprinter brought excitement to Icahn Stadium in New York, clocking a comfortable 9.97 seconds.

Lyles, a staunch advocate for the new Ultimate Championships in Budapest, intends to stay competitive and earn victories throughout the year as he serves as both 'Ultimate MC' and creative advisor for the event.

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