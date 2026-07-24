Noah Lyles: Defying the Off-Year in Athletics

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles is proving there are no off years in his career, as he breezed through the 100 meters opening heats at the U.S. championships.

Despite the lack of major global events, the star sprinter brought excitement to Icahn Stadium in New York, clocking a comfortable 9.97 seconds.

Lyles, a staunch advocate for the new Ultimate Championships in Budapest, intends to stay competitive and earn victories throughout the year as he serves as both 'Ultimate MC' and creative advisor for the event.