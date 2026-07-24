Youth Uprising: Hunger Strike Ends, But Demands for Justice Persist

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk concluded a 26-day hunger strike, protesting leaked medical entrance exam papers. Despite his fast ending, youth-led protests continue, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, amid allegations of exam-related suicides and widespread scrutiny of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 03:26 IST
Youth Uprising: Hunger Strike Ends, But Demands for Justice Persist
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Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday, which protested leaked medical school entrance exam papers accused of enabling cheating. Despite the end of his fast, demonstrations demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are set to continue, marking the largest youth-led challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, led by young protesters, insists on Pradhan's removal after exam leaks affected nearly 2 million students in May and were linked to multiple student suicides. Wangchuk declared his fast concluded in the presence of two federal ministers after extensive negotiations, promising to reveal further details through a video.

Demonstrations reflect significant dissatisfaction among youth since Modi's ascendance in 2014, with opposition parties echoing protesters' demands, disrupting the current parliamentary session. Protests have led to restricted metro services and communication disruptions in central Delhi, a move seen by many as an attempt to stifle the burgeoning movement.

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