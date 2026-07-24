Mexico Stands Firm Amidst New U.S. Tariff Announcement

Mexico's Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed no increase in tariffs for the country following the U.S. decision to impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners. Exemptions apply to goods compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, shielding Mexico from potential economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 03:51 IST
Mexico Stands Firm Amidst New U.S. Tariff Announcement
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, has asserted that Mexico will face no changes in tariffs after the recent U.S. announcement to impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners.

The U.S. government plans to introduce tariffs of 10% and 12.5% starting Friday. However, due to exemptions for goods compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Mexico's economic stance remains unaffected.

This declaration comes as a senior Trump administration official noted that many goods are exempt from the tariffs, ensuring stability in trade relations under the agreement.

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