Mexico Stands Firm Amidst New U.S. Tariff Announcement

Mexico's Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, has asserted that Mexico will face no changes in tariffs after the recent U.S. announcement to impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners.

The U.S. government plans to introduce tariffs of 10% and 12.5% starting Friday. However, due to exemptions for goods compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Mexico's economic stance remains unaffected.

This declaration comes as a senior Trump administration official noted that many goods are exempt from the tariffs, ensuring stability in trade relations under the agreement.