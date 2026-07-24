Nicolas Otamendi Bows Out of International Football After 17 Glorious Years

Nicolas Otamendi, the seasoned Argentina defender, retires from international football, concluding a remarkable 17-year career. He participated in 139 matches, won the 2022 World Cup, and secured two Copa America titles. Otamendi expressed gratitude to Argentina for fulfilling his dream of becoming a world champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 03:59 IST
Nicolas Otamendi Bows Out of International Football After 17 Glorious Years
Nicolas Otamendi
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina’s celebrated defender, Nicolas Otamendi, announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, marking the end of an illustrious 17-year career.

Otamendi's journey saw him participate in 139 matches, and he was instrumental in winning the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles.

With heartfelt words on Instagram, he bid farewell, expressing thanks to Argentina for realizing his world champion dreams.

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