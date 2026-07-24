Kyiv Under Siege: Air Defenses Engage
Kyiv's air defenses respond as Russian forces target the city, with multiple explosions reported. The Ukrainian capital, under attack, sees its residents rushing to shelters. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirms the defense efforts, while the air force warns of incoming missiles heading toward Kyiv, intensifying the conflict.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The city of Kyiv found itself under attack as its air defenses sprang into action to counter a Russian offensive, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Friday.
Witnesses reported multiple explosions reverberating throughout the city as civilians urgently sought refuge in shelters.
Ukraine's air force has subsequently issued warnings about missiles targeting the city amidst heightened hostilities.