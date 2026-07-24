Saadia Zahidi Named IATA’s First Woman Director General

Saadia Zahidi will become the next Director General of the International Air Transport Association, making history as the first woman appointed to lead the global airline industry body. IATA's Board of Directors confirmed that Zahidi will take up the role on 1 November 2026. She will be the association's ninth Director General and joins from the World Economic Forum, where she serves as a Managing Director and a member of its Managing Board.

Current IATA Director General Willie Walsh will complete his duties on 31 July 2026. Sandrine Le Borgne, IATA's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Corporate Services, will serve as Interim Director General from August until Zahidi begins in November.

The transition comes at a time when airlines are managing rapid changes in technology, regulation, geopolitics and sustainability. IATA represents and supports airlines worldwide through industry standards, advocacy, financial systems, data services and technical work.

Experience Across Global Economic Issues

Zahidi brings extensive experience in international economic and policy discussions from her work at the World Economic Forum. IATA Board Chair Roberto Alvo said her background will strengthen the association's ability to speak for the aviation sector as the global environment changes.

Air transport is a major driver of trade, tourism, investment and employment, connecting people and businesses across borders. The sector also faces pressure to improve resilience, adopt new technologies and reduce its environmental impact while maintaining safe and efficient operations.

Alvo credited Walsh with helping IATA emerge from the COVID-19 period with a stronger and more representative membership.

Focus on Aviation's Next Chapter

Zahidi said aviation is critical infrastructure for economic growth and opportunity, especially in a world where connectivity remains central to trade and travel. She said she plans to work closely with member airlines, governments and industry partners to build on IATA's existing foundations.

Her priorities will include supporting innovation, strengthening the industry's ability to respond to disruption and advancing sustainable growth. She also stressed the importance of trusted standards and cooperation in ensuring that the benefits of air connectivity reach more people and economies.

Zahidi's appointment gives IATA a new leader as airlines prepare for a future shaped by shifting global conditions and rising expectations around safety, sustainability and service.