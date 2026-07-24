UN Calls for Probe into Reported Killing of Malian Soldiers

The United Nations has called for a thorough and independent investigation into reports that dozens of Malian soldiers were tortured and killed after surrendering in the Gao region on 18 July. The allegations involve the Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front, known as FLA, and the Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimin armed group, or JNIM. The UN said footage circulating online appeared to show fighters firing at soldiers after they had surrendered with their hands behind their heads.

Reports Raise Serious War Crime Concerns

The UN condemned the reported treatment of the soldiers and said the circumstances of the incident require an independent examination. It stressed that people who are no longer taking part in fighting, including those who have surrendered, are protected under international humanitarian law.

Killing, torturing or otherwise abusing individuals who are hors de combat, meaning unable or unwilling to continue fighting, can amount to a war crime. The protections apply regardless of a person's affiliation or role in a conflict. The reported footage has added urgency to calls for investigators to establish what happened, identify those involved and preserve evidence.

Armed Groups Urged to Prevent Further Violations

The UN said the armed groups must stop such violations and take steps to prevent any repeat incidents. The warning comes amid continuing insecurity in Mali, where armed groups, state forces and local communities have faced years of violence and instability.

Respect for international humanitarian law is particularly important during combat operations, detention and surrender situations, when people who are no longer fighting must be treated humanely. A credible investigation would need to examine the reported killings, allegations of torture and the chain of responsibility behind the incident.

Accountability and Support for Families

The UN called for accountability through fair trials for those found responsible. It also said victims and their families should receive remedy.

Independent investigations can help establish the facts, support justice for survivors and relatives, and reduce the risk that grave abuses are repeated. The call places pressure on all parties involved in Mali's conflict to protect detainees, surrendering fighters and civilians.