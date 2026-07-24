China Tightens Export Controls on EU Amid Sanctions

In a swift retaliatory move, China has imposed a ban on the export of dual-use items to an additional 14 European Union entities. This decision, announced by the Commerce Ministry on Friday, comes in response to the EU's recent sanctions against Russia.

The European Union implemented its 21st package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday. Among the Chinese entities targeted are German automaker Rheinmetall AG and Polish electronics manufacturer Vigo Photonics S.A., reflecting deepening geopolitical tensions.

Dual-use items, crucial for both civilian and military purposes such as certain rare earth elements essential for drones and chips production, are the focus. While transfers from China to these entities are banned, exporters may still seek exceptions, highlighting the complexity of global trade policies amid rising political strains.