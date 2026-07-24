Ramaphosa Triumphs in 'Farmgate' Scandal Court Challenge

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa achieved a significant legal victory on Friday by winning a court challenge that pauses the parliamentary impeachment process initiated over the 'Farmgate' scandal allegations.

The Western Cape High Court issued an 'interim interdict', preventing the impeachment from advancing. This ruling is seen as a positive development for Ramaphosa as he faces another court case regarding an independent panel's recommendation on possible misconduct related to cash stolen from his ranch sofa in 2020.

Despite the scandal's embarrassment, Ramaphosa, who insists on his innocence, enjoys considerable support within his ANC party, casting doubt on the success of any impeachment proceedings that may arise in the future.