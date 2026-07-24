Ramaphosa Triumphs in 'Farmgate' Scandal Court Challenge

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured an interim court ruling suspending a parliamentary impeachment process linked to the 'Farmgate' scandal. The judgment delays proceedings while a separate legal case on alleged misconduct is ongoing. Ramaphosa maintains innocence, denying any wrongdoing concerning the funds found on his ranch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 14:13 IST
Ramaphosa Triumphs in 'Farmgate' Scandal Court Challenge
Ramaphosa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa achieved a significant legal victory on Friday by winning a court challenge that pauses the parliamentary impeachment process initiated over the 'Farmgate' scandal allegations.

The Western Cape High Court issued an 'interim interdict', preventing the impeachment from advancing. This ruling is seen as a positive development for Ramaphosa as he faces another court case regarding an independent panel's recommendation on possible misconduct related to cash stolen from his ranch sofa in 2020.

Despite the scandal's embarrassment, Ramaphosa, who insists on his innocence, enjoys considerable support within his ANC party, casting doubt on the success of any impeachment proceedings that may arise in the future.

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