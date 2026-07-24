Moldova's Agriculture Minister Quits Amid Party Membership Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Moldova's Agriculture Minister Radu Musteata stepped down on Friday, just three days after assuming office. His resignation follows revelations of past connections to the Democratic Party, previously led by Vladimir Plahotniuc, a figure convicted in a major fraud case.

Despite the controversy, Musteata, currently unaffiliated with any political party, has firmly denied being a member of the Democratic Party. Photos showing him at party events circulated in the media, but Musteata insists on maintaining the integrity and trust of the newly formed government.

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan accepted Musteata's resignation, given the need for the government to advance significant reforms swiftly. Plahotniuc, now serving a 19-year sentence, was a central figure in Moldova's political landscape, entangled in the notorious $1 billion banking fraud.