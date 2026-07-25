US-Ukraine Drone Collaboration: A Technological Leap Forward
The United States and Ukraine have announced a groundbreaking cooperation in drone technology, including plans to build a US factory leveraging Ukraine's advanced tech. This collaboration aims to enhance drone capabilities beyond current ranges, as part of a strategic partnership to boost both nations' unmanned aerial vehicle industries.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed during a recent interview that Kyiv and Washington are set to collaborate on drone technology, featuring a U.S. factory to manufacture these vehicles using Ukraine's advanced systems.
Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's innovation in drones, which can now operate over 3,000 km, with expectations of further advancements. Against the backdrop of a prolonged conflict with Russia, Ukraine's drone development has been crucial.
Ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Trump, discussions are ongoing regarding the specifics of a partnership to support the Pentagon's Drone Dominance program, including exports by six Ukrainian companies.