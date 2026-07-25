US-Ukraine Drone Collaboration: A Technological Leap Forward

In a significant move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed during a recent interview that Kyiv and Washington are set to collaborate on drone technology, featuring a U.S. factory to manufacture these vehicles using Ukraine's advanced systems.

Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's innovation in drones, which can now operate over 3,000 km, with expectations of further advancements. Against the backdrop of a prolonged conflict with Russia, Ukraine's drone development has been crucial.

Ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Trump, discussions are ongoing regarding the specifics of a partnership to support the Pentagon's Drone Dominance program, including exports by six Ukrainian companies.