Tragedy at Kyiv's Defense Exhibition: Missile Strike Claims Lives

A Russian ballistic missile struck a defense industry event in Ukraine's Kyiv region on Friday, killing 10 people and injuring nearly 100. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the event's occurrence given wartime conditions and proximity to residential areas.

Ukraine's Emergency Services completed rescue operations at the site, located north of the capital, and shared images of crews working amid the rubble. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation into possible failures in organizing the event safely, as confirmed by Ukraine's prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko.

The strike also invoked regional mourning on Saturday, declared by acting Governor Ruslan Oliynyk. Other affected areas included Sloviansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia, which suffered strikes resulting in additional casualties and damage.