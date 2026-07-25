Trump Delivers Humor and Critique at White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Donald Trump addressed the White House Correspondents' Association dinner with a blend of humor and criticism on Friday. The event marked its return following a shooting that disrupted the original gathering in April. Known for his contentious relationship with the press, Trump managed to get on with the evening's tone initially.

However, his speech soon reverted to familiar criticisms and attack lines against political adversaries, reflecting themes from his rallies. This annual gala, a fixture in Washington for over a century, raises funds for journalism scholarships and emphasizes press freedom as guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Despite urging from veteran journalists to condemn Trump's attacks on the First Amendment, Trump spoke of unprecedented press access under his administration. He joked about his speechwriters and mixed his barbs with self-reflective moments, ultimately thanking his hosts while criticizing some media figureheads and celebrities.