Trump Delivers Humor and Critique at White House Correspondents' Dinner

At the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, President Trump mixed humor with criticism, referencing familiar themes from his rallies. Despite the event celebrating press freedom, Trump targeted political adversaries and criticized the press while highlighting his administration's openness and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 10:21 IST
Trump Delivers Humor and Critique at White House Correspondents' Dinner
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump addressed the White House Correspondents' Association dinner with a blend of humor and criticism on Friday. The event marked its return following a shooting that disrupted the original gathering in April. Known for his contentious relationship with the press, Trump managed to get on with the evening's tone initially.

However, his speech soon reverted to familiar criticisms and attack lines against political adversaries, reflecting themes from his rallies. This annual gala, a fixture in Washington for over a century, raises funds for journalism scholarships and emphasizes press freedom as guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Despite urging from veteran journalists to condemn Trump's attacks on the First Amendment, Trump spoke of unprecedented press access under his administration. He joked about his speechwriters and mixed his barbs with self-reflective moments, ultimately thanking his hosts while criticizing some media figureheads and celebrities.

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