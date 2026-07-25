Yemeni Air Force Strikes: Renewed Violence in Marib and Al-Jawf

The Yemeni government air force conducted airstrikes against Houthi missile and drone sites in Marib and al-Jawf provinces. These are among the first operations by the Saudi-backed government amid renewed conflict following the collapse of a four-year truce between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 17:09 IST
Yemeni Air Force Strikes: Renewed Violence in Marib and Al-Jawf
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Yemeni government air force launched airstrikes on Saturday targeting Houthi missile and drone launch sites, along with arms depots located in the Marib and al-Jawf provinces. These areas are known as the front lines in the ongoing conflict between Yemen and the Iran-aligned group.

According to two Yemeni military officials, the airstrikes mark some of the first offensive actions by the Saudi-backed Yemeni government against the Houthis. This follows a recent escalation in violence, as a truce that lasted four years has now collapsed.

The renewed hostilities have sparked concerns over the continuation of the conflict, which has been ongoing for more than a decade. The situation in Yemen remains volatile as both sides prepare for further confrontation.

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