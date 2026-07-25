Yemeni Air Force Strikes: Renewed Violence in Marib and Al-Jawf

The Yemeni government air force launched airstrikes on Saturday targeting Houthi missile and drone launch sites, along with arms depots located in the Marib and al-Jawf provinces. These areas are known as the front lines in the ongoing conflict between Yemen and the Iran-aligned group.

According to two Yemeni military officials, the airstrikes mark some of the first offensive actions by the Saudi-backed Yemeni government against the Houthis. This follows a recent escalation in violence, as a truce that lasted four years has now collapsed.

The renewed hostilities have sparked concerns over the continuation of the conflict, which has been ongoing for more than a decade. The situation in Yemen remains volatile as both sides prepare for further confrontation.