Troy Jackson: A Key Player in Maine's Senate Race

Troy Jackson, the former president of the Maine Senate, has clinched the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race. This marks the end of a two-week effort to replace Graham Platner, who withdrew from the ballot following allegations of sexual assault, allegations he denies.

Jackson emerged victorious over Saundra Pelletier, a biopharmaceutical executive, during a state Democratic Party convention attended by around 600 delegates. He is set to face Senator Susan Collins, a longtime Republican incumbent, in what promises to be a closely-watched contest in November's midterms.

The Maine race is pivotal, potentially altering the balance of power in the Senate. Key issues expected to dominate the campaign include affordability, the influence of corporations, and immigration policies. Jackson's campaign, which has raised over $1 million, aims to connect with voters on these pressing topics as the November election approaches.