Diplomatic Dance: Trump Pauses Iran Attacks for Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily halted military operations against Iran to pave the way for diplomatic negotiations, according to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In an appearance on 'Fox News Sunday,' Mike Waltz confirmed that Trump is allowing diplomatic avenues some breathing space, following a period of escalating tensions.

The pause comes after 13 intense nights of conflict, signaling the administration's preference for dialogue while conveying the ramifications should Iran avoid serious talks.