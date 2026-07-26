Kyiv Under Siege: Missiles Rain as Tensions Soar

In the early hours of Sunday, Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, was fiercely targeted by Russian forces, causing widespread tension and panic among residents.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, debris from the attacks ignited fires across three city districts, with significant damage on the upper floors of a multi-storey building in central Kyiv. Although the air force initially issued an alert for ballistic missile threats, it was rescinded after about 50 minutes, calming initial fears.

While unofficial sources displayed numerous fires throughout Kyiv, there were no immediate casualty reports despite eyewitness accounts of continuous explosions. The situation follows warnings from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about possible Russian attacks within 48 hours.