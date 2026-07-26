Ballistic Barrage Hits Kyiv

Kyiv came under a significant early morning attack on Sunday, with Russian forces launching ballistic missiles aimed directly at the city. This escalation marks yet another intense phase in the ongoing conflict.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, the attack focused on the infrastructure and vital areas of Kyiv, prompting immediate response efforts.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko detailed the severity of the situation, noting that falling debris had ignited fires across at least three districts, adding to the chaos. Witnesses described multiple explosions, underscoring the volatility of the situation.