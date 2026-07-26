Ballistic Barrage Hits Kyiv

Kyiv faced an early morning assault as Russian forces launched ballistic missiles targeting the city. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed debris-induced fires in multiple districts. Reuters witnesses reported repeated explosions signaling the intensity of this latest attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 03:42 IST
Ballistic Barrage Hits Kyiv
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv came under a significant early morning attack on Sunday, with Russian forces launching ballistic missiles aimed directly at the city. This escalation marks yet another intense phase in the ongoing conflict.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, the attack focused on the infrastructure and vital areas of Kyiv, prompting immediate response efforts.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko detailed the severity of the situation, noting that falling debris had ignited fires across at least three districts, adding to the chaos. Witnesses described multiple explosions, underscoring the volatility of the situation.

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