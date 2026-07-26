Tensions Surge: Iran Vows Retaliation Against Ukrainian Attack
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, declared that Ukraine's attack on an Iranian commercial vessel will not go unanswered. He shared this declaration during discussions with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as communicated through a post on X.
- Country:
- Iran
In a stern warning on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, asserted that the Ukrainian assault on an Iranian commercial vessel demands a response.
Araqchi conveyed this message during pivotal discussions with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
This revelation was made public through Araqchi’s post on the social media platform X, igniting international intrigue as the situation develops.