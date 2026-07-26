Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports and Shipping

In a provocative move, Russia declared on Sunday that its military forces targeted Ukrainian ports and shipping, striking the container terminal at Chornomorsk near the vital Black Sea port of Odesa.

The Defence Ministry's Telegram statement highlighted that the target handled what it described as 'military cargoes.' This includes a reported hit on a bulk cargo vessel south of Odesa.

Further details emerged with claims of additional strikes on two other bulk cargo vessels, though the exact locations remain undisclosed.