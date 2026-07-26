Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports and Shipping
The Russian Defence Ministry announced strikes on Ukrainian ports and shipping, targeting military cargoes at Chornomorsk's container terminal and other vessels near Odesa, escalating regional tensions.
- Country:
- Russia
In a provocative move, Russia declared on Sunday that its military forces targeted Ukrainian ports and shipping, striking the container terminal at Chornomorsk near the vital Black Sea port of Odesa.
The Defence Ministry's Telegram statement highlighted that the target handled what it described as 'military cargoes.' This includes a reported hit on a bulk cargo vessel south of Odesa.
Further details emerged with claims of additional strikes on two other bulk cargo vessels, though the exact locations remain undisclosed.
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