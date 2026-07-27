Rising Repression: Myanmar's Escalating Conflict Under New Military Leadership

Myanmar's escalating conflict has worsened for civilians under the new military leadership, reports show. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) attributes the intensifying violence to tactics implemented by the new military chief, who began operations in March.

Since the junta's reorganization, civilians have faced increased repression. Specialized jet fighters have been carrying out relentless airstrikes, ACLED noted. This escalation follows Myanmar's political overhaul after the military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

Amid mounting violence, Myanmar's political landscape undergoes diplomatic shifts. The ASEAN continues to exclude Myanmar's generals from its meetings, though recent diplomatic efforts suggest potential shifts. Meanwhile, Myanmar's leadership seeks to cement power and legitimacy through upcoming diplomatic visits.