Fujimori Unveils Key Ministerial Appointments

Peru's President-elect Keiko Fujimori announced her administration's key ministerial appointments. Elmer Cuba will be the new Economy Minister, Carlos Espa the Foreign Minister, and Luis Galarreta the Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, ahead of her government's swearing-in on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 20:05 IST
Fujimori Unveils Key Ministerial Appointments
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's President-elect, Keiko Fujimori, has announced the key figures who will lead her government in pivotal ministerial roles.

Elmer Cuba has been appointed as the new Economy Minister of the South American nation.

In addition, Carlos Espa takes on the role of Foreign Minister, while Luis Galarreta has been named Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, as the administration prepares to take office on Tuesday.

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