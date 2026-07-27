Banyana Banyana Ready for Key WAFCON Opener Against Tanzania

Defending champions Banyana Banyana begin their CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 campaign on Monday evening with a challenging Group B clash against Tanzania, knowing that a positive result could provide the perfect platform for the rest of the tournament.

South Africa will take on Tanzania at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. South African time. The continental tournament runs from 26 July to 16 August, bringing together Africa's top women's national teams in a battle for the title.

Coach expects a physical contest

Head coach Dr. Desiree Ellis believes the opening fixture will be one of the most important matches of the competition because it will influence the team's confidence and momentum going forward.

Speaking through the South African Football Association (SAFA), Ellis said the squad's entire preparation had been built around delivering a strong performance in the first game.

She noted that South Africa and Tanzania have met several times in recent years, with each encounter proving highly competitive. Ellis expects another closely fought contest, describing Tanzania as a physically strong side capable of causing problems if given space.

The coach said her players have prepared thoroughly for the challenge and stressed that maintaining defensive discipline while controlling possession will be critical to securing victory.

Group B promises tough competition

Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a competitive Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania. Every point will be valuable as the race for the knockout stage unfolds, making the opening match especially significant.

A winning start would not only strengthen South Africa's position in the group but also boost confidence as the defending champions continue their title defense against increasingly competitive opponents.

Champions begin another title defence

South Africa enters the tournament carrying the expectations that come with being the reigning African champions. Ellis and her squad will be hoping to build on the success of previous campaigns by combining disciplined defending with the attacking quality that has become a hallmark of the team.

With months of preparation complete, Banyana Banyana now shift their attention to delivering on the field as they begin another journey in pursuit of continental glory.