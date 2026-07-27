Operation Shanela II: Over 1,400 Arrested in Free State Crime Crackdown

More than 1,400 suspects were arrested across the Free State during the latest phase of Operation Shanela II, as police intensified efforts to tackle violent crime, drug trafficking, illegal mining and immigration-related offences.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the week-long operation, conducted between 20 and 26 July 2026, combined high-visibility policing with intelligence-driven enforcement across all five districts of the province. The campaign is designed to remove criminal elements from communities while disrupting the flow of illegal drugs and weapons.

Police officers stopped and searched 14,115 vehicles during roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and targeted stop-and-search operations, increasing police visibility in areas identified as crime hotspots.

Inspections strengthen law enforcement efforts

The operation extended beyond traditional policing, with authorities carrying out 2,784 farm labour compliance inspections and 132 checks at formal and informal businesses. The Firearms, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods (FLASH) unit also worked with partner departments to inspect 154 scrapyards for compliance with relevant laws.

By combining inspections with enforcement activities, police sought to identify illegal operations, improve compliance and reduce opportunities for criminal activity.

Serious crime suspects among those arrested

A total of 1,457 suspects were arrested during the operation for a wide range of offences. Among them were 325 people accused of assault, 36 linked to attempted murder, 29 arrested for robbery and 21 facing rape charges.

Police also arrested 63 suspects for possessing dangerous weapons and another 23 for the unlawful possession of ammunition, recovering 65 live rounds during the operation. An additional 33 suspects were taken into custody for malicious damage to property.

Drug-related offences remained a major focus, with 90 suspects arrested for possession of illegal drugs and six more for drug dealing. Officers confiscated substances including mandrax, crystal meth and cocaine during various raids.

Intelligence operations lead to key arrests

Police also reported progress in investigating a fatal shooting in JB Mafora, Mangaung. Following an intensive intelligence-led manhunt, members of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, Kagisanong Detectives and Parkweg Detectives tracked down and arrested two 30-year-old suspects at a local tavern without incident.

Illegal mining operations also remained under scrutiny. Authorities arrested 15 suspected illegal miners, commonly known as zama zamas, while seizing gold-bearing material and mining equipment believed to have been used in unlawful mining activities.

Meanwhile, officials from the Department of Home Affairs processed 134 undocumented foreign nationals during the operation before handing them over to SAPS for further legal procedures and detention. Police said Operation Shanela II will continue across the province as part of ongoing efforts to improve public safety, reduce crime and strengthen law enforcement in communities.