Ladakh Launches First Yoga Wellness Instructor Course

A new three-month Yoga Wellness Instructor Certificate Course has begun at the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa (NISR) in Leh, marking the first programme of its kind in Ladakh. The 400-hour course is being conducted in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi, following the institute's certified training guidelines.

The initiative is designed to equip participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, preparing them to become qualified yoga wellness instructors while promoting holistic health across the region.

Leaders highlight the value of holistic healthcare

The course was inaugurated by Prime Minister Yoga Award recipient and Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) Founder President, Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena. The event was attended by Dr. Tashi Thinlas, Director of the Department of Ayush, Health and Medical Education, Union Territory of Ladakh, as Guest of Honour, while NISR Director Dr. Padma Gurmet presided over the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Padma Gurmet congratulated the students for enrolling in Ladakh's first Yoga Wellness Instructor Certificate Course. He encouraged them to make full use of the opportunity by actively participating in classroom learning and practical sessions. He also acknowledged Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena's contribution to promoting yoga and meditation in Ladakh and reaffirmed NISR's commitment to strengthening traditional health systems and wellness practices.

Yoga and traditional medicine working together

Dr. Tashi Thinlas said yoga is becoming an increasingly important part of holistic healthcare and stressed the need to integrate modern medicine, traditional medicine and yoga to improve overall well-being. He also highlighted the growing opportunities for trained yoga therapists in Ladakh and spoke about plans to expand the role of yoga within the region's healthcare system.

Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena described yoga as more than a physical exercise, saying it is a way of life that supports physical fitness, mental balance and spiritual well-being. He encouraged participants to practise with sincerity and dedication so they can improve their own lives while helping others lead healthier lifestyles.

He also invited students and faculty members to visit the Mahabodhi Meditation Centre during the course, emphasizing that yoga and meditation complement one another in promoting overall wellness.

Building future wellness leaders

Earlier in the programme, Course Coordinator Shri Gopal Sharma introduced participants to the training schedule and explained the course guidelines. The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Dolma Tsering, officially marking the beginning of the three-month training programme.

The launch represents another step toward expanding access to certified yoga education in Ladakh while encouraging greater awareness of preventive healthcare, traditional knowledge and wellness-based lifestyles.