The Rise of Democratic Socialism in U.S. Politics: A New Era or Misunderstood Movement?

As democratic socialists win against moderates in U.S. primary elections, a Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights that many Americans remain unclear about the movement's principles. Key races, like Michigan's Democratic primary, showcase the battle between progressive candidates and moderates amid a backdrop of skepticism and partisan division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:05 IST
The Rise of Democratic Socialism in U.S. Politics: A New Era or Misunderstood Movement?
  • Country:
  • United States

In a year marked by significant political shifts, democratic socialists have made substantial gains by defeating moderate Democrats in primary elections across the United States. Despite these victories, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals widespread uncertainty about what the movement truly represents.

Michigan's upcoming primary election serves as a microcosm of this ideological battle, with Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate, facing moderate Haley Stevens. Endorsed by high-profile figures like Bernie Sanders, El-Sayed champions Medicare for All, contrasting with Stevens' support for expanded insurance subsidies.

This political upheaval coincides with former President Trump painting all Democrats as extreme 'communists,' despite democratic socialists advocating progressive agendas through elections. The poll also mirrors American skepticism towards both democratic socialism and Trump's MAGA Republicans, signaling a complex and divided political landscape.

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