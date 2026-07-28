CCI Approves Brookfield's Acquisition of Oaktree Investment Units

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) acquiring units of Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, L.P. (OCGH) and Oaktree Equity Plan, L.P. (OEP), clearing the way for Brookfield to strengthen its presence in the global alternative investment sector. The approval relates to an indirect acquisition that will bring the Oaktree operating group of entities under Brookfield's ownership as part of the proposed transaction.

Brookfield Expands Alternative Investment Portfolio

The proposed deal involves Brookfield Asset Management indirectly acquiring units in OCGH and OEP, both of which are key entities within the Oaktree group. With the regulatory clearance from the CCI, Brookfield can move ahead with the transaction, further expanding its investment management platform and broadening its portfolio of alternative assets.

Two Global Investment Firms Join Forces

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the world's leading alternative asset managers and operates under the control of Brookfield Corporation, a global investment company with interests across infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, private equity and credit. The acquisition adds another major investment platform to Brookfield's growing global business.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings and Oaktree Equity Plan are both limited partnerships within the Oaktree group, an international investment manager known for its expertise in alternative investments.

Regulatory Clearance for the Transaction

The Oaktree group provides a wide range of alternative investment management services for institutional and other investors across global markets. By approving the transaction, the Competition Commission of India has confirmed that the acquisition can proceed under India's competition laws.The approval marks another significant transaction in the global asset management industry as Brookfield continues to expand its investment capabilities through strategic acquisitions.