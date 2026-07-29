Market Surge: S&P 500's Gains Amid Volatile Tech Sector

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose due to Boeing and Coca-Cola gains despite the decline in chip stocks ahead of tech earnings reports. Investors are worried that tech giants may be overspending on AI. The Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate decision could impact AI-dependent companies relying on debt financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 00:08 IST
Market Surge: S&P 500's Gains Amid Volatile Tech Sector
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The S&P 500 experienced an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by gains from Boeing and Coca-Cola, which helped counteract the downturn in chip stocks amid the impending release of tech companies' quarterly reports.

This month has seen volatility in global markets as concerns mount over tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon potentially overspending on AI data centers in their race for technological dominance.

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision is on the horizon, with a 71% expectation that rates will remain unchanged, posing potential pressure on AI firms reliant on debt.

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