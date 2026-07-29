Market Surge: S&P 500's Gains Amid Volatile Tech Sector

The S&P 500 experienced an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by gains from Boeing and Coca-Cola, which helped counteract the downturn in chip stocks amid the impending release of tech companies' quarterly reports.

This month has seen volatility in global markets as concerns mount over tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon potentially overspending on AI data centers in their race for technological dominance.

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision is on the horizon, with a 71% expectation that rates will remain unchanged, posing potential pressure on AI firms reliant on debt.