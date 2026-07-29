Spy Allegations Shake NATO: Canadian Intern Held in Belgium

Claire Z, a Canadian woman of Chinese descent, has been accused of espionage while serving as an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium. Belgian authorities have extended her pretrial custody as she faces charges related to spying for a third country and possible criminal organization involvement.

The intern, who worked in NATO's IT department at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, has 24 hours to appeal the decision. Her proximity to completing the internship accelerated investigative efforts. Both NATO and Belgian officials remain tight-lipped about her specific tasks at the alliance.

Security checks for NATO interns are typically the responsibility of their home countries, in this case, Canada. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree emphasized Canada's commitment to reviewing its security screening processes. Despite concerns, SHAPE reports NATO operations remain unaffected.