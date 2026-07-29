Spy Allegations Shake NATO: Canadian Intern Held in Belgium

A Canadian woman of Chinese origin, Claire Z, has been detained in Belgium, suspected of espionage while interning at NATO. Charged with possible spying and criminal organization affiliation, she remains in custody as investigations continue. This case underlines the importance of robust national security checks for international positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 00:12 IST
Spy Allegations Shake NATO: Canadian Intern Held in Belgium
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Claire Z, a Canadian woman of Chinese descent, has been accused of espionage while serving as an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium. Belgian authorities have extended her pretrial custody as she faces charges related to spying for a third country and possible criminal organization involvement.

The intern, who worked in NATO's IT department at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, has 24 hours to appeal the decision. Her proximity to completing the internship accelerated investigative efforts. Both NATO and Belgian officials remain tight-lipped about her specific tasks at the alliance.

Security checks for NATO interns are typically the responsibility of their home countries, in this case, Canada. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree emphasized Canada's commitment to reviewing its security screening processes. Despite concerns, SHAPE reports NATO operations remain unaffected.

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