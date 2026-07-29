U.S. Imposes New Bans on Chinese AI Imports

The Trump administration plans to introduce new bans on importing Chinese robots and power inverters to safeguard U.S. AI infrastructure from national security threats. These measures, initiated by the FCC, aim at reshoring key industries and preventing data theft and cyberattacks from Chinese sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 00:00 IST
U.S. Imposes New Bans on Chinese AI Imports
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  • United States

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced upcoming regulations targeting the import of Chinese robots and power inverters to fortify U.S. artificial intelligence development against national security risks.

The Federal Communications Commission is set to implement these measures to prevent the influx of humanoid and quadruped robots and connected power inverters, critical for renewable energy and data grid operations from Chinese sources.

An official emphasized the importance of independent American supply chains for crucial technologies, asserting economic security as a component of national security, thus promoting the reindustrialization agenda.

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