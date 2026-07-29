Virtual Bolsonaro: AI's New Role in Brazilian Politics

In a surprising twist, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest, appeared at his son's campaign launch through an AI-generated avatar. This virtual participation has sparked a debate on the role of artificial intelligence in politics, particularly its impact on October's presidential race.

The AI avatar, claiming to embody the spirit of hope despite Bolsonaro's legal woes, was swiftly challenged by leftist parties in court. They argue the use of synthetic media could manipulate voter intentions, highlighting concerns about AI's potential to subvert electoral regulations. Bolsonaro's legal team, however, insists the video was transparent about its artificial nature and did not constitute a prohibited deepfake.

The electoral court president remains cautious, recognizing AI's campaign potential while stressing it must not be used maliciously. As the legal battle unfolds, questions linger over the legal boundaries of AI in politics and its broader implications for democracy in Brazil.