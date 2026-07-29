Lindsey Graham, the late Republican senator from South Carolina, was bid farewell at a solemn funeral service at Washington National Cathedral. Attended by key global leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the event marked Graham's influential political journey.

In his time, Graham was noted for being a gregarious and persuasive figure who ardently supported U.S. interventionist policies and strongly backed allies like Israel and Ukraine. His legacy as a defense hawk and a bridge-builder in Washington politics continues, as his sister, Darline Graham, seeks to succeed him in the Senate.

The Capitol Rotunda ceremony saw heartfelt tributes to Graham's unique ability to foster friendships across the aisle, highlighted by Senate Majority Leader John Thune's remark about his capacity to lighten moods with humor. Vice President JD Vance recalled Graham's knack for bringing people together in the Senate with laughter and cleverness.