U.S. Senate Advances Historic Sanctions Against Russian Energy

The U.S. Senate has moved forward with significant sanctions legislation targeting Russian energy, in a vote seen as a tribute to its late author, Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill aims to increase economic pressure on Moscow and includes tariffs on major consumers of Russian oil, like India and some EU countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 06:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 06:13 IST
U.S. Senate Advances Historic Sanctions Against Russian Energy
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The U.S. Senate made significant strides on Tuesday, advancing a sweeping sanctions bill against Russian energy as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the Capitol. Seen as a posthumous tribute to the bill's author, the late Senator Lindsey Graham, the legislation aims to intensify economic pressure on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Supported by an 86 to 12 procedural vote, the bill seeks to sanction Russian officials and enforce tariffs on major importers of Russian oil, such as China and India. However, concerns over potential higher import costs might affect its final passage in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

If passed, the legislation will allow the president to impose up to 100% tariffs on countries heavily dependent on Russian energy. Though some Democrats challenge this backdoor tariff authority, proponents argue the measure is essential to curtail Russian energy revenues that finance its military pursuits against Ukraine.

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