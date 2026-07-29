SK Hynix Shines with Record Profits Amid AI Demand Surge

SK Hynix reported record profits with a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by AI infrastructure investment. Despite falling short of investor expectations due to slower shipment growth, the company remains optimistic about AI memory demand. It is engaged in long-term supply deals and planning to boost capital expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 06:12 IST
SK Hynix Shines with Record Profits Amid AI Demand Surge
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix unveiled its record-breaking quarterly profits on Wednesday, reflecting robust demand for memory chips amid the AI boom. Though its results fell short of investor expectations, the company's operating profit surged more than sixfold, driven primarily by growing investments in AI infrastructure.

The company recorded an operating profit of 60.5 trillion won for the April-June period, a significant increase from the previous year. Despite not meeting the 64 trillion won forecast by analysts, SK Hynix remains buoyant about AI memory demand as major tech firms continue expanding their AI infrastructure investments.

SK Hynix announced the conclusion of approximately 10 long-term agreements with key customers and plans to increase capital expenditure to better serve rising demand. The company also aims to enhance its net cash position to over 100 trillion won, signaling robust growth potential and stability amidst global competition in the semiconductor industry.

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