Shen Minjuan Takes Helm of China's Asian Affairs Department
China's foreign ministry has appointed Shen Minjuan as the new head of its Asian Affairs Department, taking over from Liu Jinsong. This change was announced on the ministry's website, marking a significant shift in leadership within one of its crucial departments focused on managing relations in the Asian region.
- Country:
- China
In a recent development, China's foreign ministry has announced a significant leadership change in its Asian Affairs Department. Shen Minjuan has been appointed as the new head, succeeding Liu Jinsong in the role.
The announcement, made through the ministry's official website, signals a strategic shift in managing relations with Asian nations, a crucial aspect of China's foreign policy.
Shen Minjuan's appointment underscores the ministry's focus on strengthening ties and navigating diplomatic challenges in the region, highlighting the importance of experienced leadership in such a pivotal department.