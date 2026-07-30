Ceuta's Migrant Wave: A Surge at Spain's Enclave
Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta experienced a massive influx of migrants, with thousands crossing from Morocco. This surge follows a recent Supreme Court ruling against summary returns. Ceuta authorities are seeking national assistance amid the crisis, while the situation remains tense and out of control.
- Country:
- Spain
In a dramatic development, Spain's enclave of Ceuta faced an overwhelming influx of migrants, primarily from Morocco's side, on Thursday. According to Spain's Guardia Civil police, these migrants crossed via the Tarajal breakwater, with state media quoting numbers between 2,000 to 3,000. This reflects the urgent challenges Ceuta faces as the European Union's land border with Africa.
The surprising surge came shortly after Spain's Supreme Court ruled against the summary return of migrants intercepted at sea near Ceuta and Melilla. This legal change has seemingly prompted a wave of new crossings, with many migrants employing flotation devices to reach their destination. Ceuta's local government is urging Madrid to declare an emergency and bolster security at the border, whilst communicating closely with Moroccan authorities.
This latest influx follows a similar mass migration event in 2021 and has prompted significant diplomatic and logistical challenges for Spain and Morocco. Both nations are grappling with the implications of the court's decision, and Spain is attributing the situation to people-smuggling networks exploiting the legal environment to facilitate undocumented migration.
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