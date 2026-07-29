High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoys Eye Kyiv Visit Amid Mounting Tensions

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law, are reportedly planning a visit to Kyiv in the coming two weeks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as reported by Axios.

This anticipated visit comes as Zelenskiy seeks to bolster Ukraine's defenses with 300 Patriot interceptors before winter arrives. The country is gearing up for potential new offensives from Russia targeting its energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy's call for additional defense resources highlights the ongoing tensions and the urgent need to safeguard Ukraine ahead of the possibly harsh winter months.