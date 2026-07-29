Brazil's Electoral Battle: Lula vs Bolsonaro Jr.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is poised to lead a second-round vote against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the October presidential election. According to an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll, Lula is expected to secure 49.2% of votes, while Bolsonaro is predicted to gather 42.9%.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is on track to lead a potential second-round vote in the upcoming October presidential election. His opponent, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, has been trailing in the polls, according to data released by AtlasIntel and Bloomberg on Wednesday.
The poll indicates that Lula would garner 49.2% of the vote in a runoff scenario, compared to Flavio Bolsonaro's 42.9%. This marks a slight increase from numbers in June, where Lula had 48.8% compared to Bolsonaro's 42.3%.
As Brazil approaches the crucial electoral period, both candidates are intensifying their campaigns to sway undecided voters and secure a victory in what promises to be a heated political contest.
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