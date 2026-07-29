Macron and Zelenskiy Forge Diplomatic Ties

French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, confirming earlier reports from Zelenskiy himself. The dialogue focused on recent developments following Zelenskiy's diplomatic tour in Washington.

Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for Macron's readiness to support diplomatic efforts, as indicated in a post on Platform X. Macron's office, however, withheld specific details of their dialogue.

This conversation coincided with Zelenskiy's meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump, where they explored strategies for rejuvenating peace talks with Russia and discussed Ukraine's plans for manufacturing Patriot missile interceptors.