Tensions Escalate in the Middle East: U.S.-Saudi Joint Strikes on Iran-Backed Groups

The United States and Saudi Arabia conducted joint airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq, following Iran's attack on U.S. bases. The military actions have reignited regional tensions, impacting oil prices and potentially widening the conflict. Iraq condemned the strikes, urging restraint to avoid further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:57 IST
Tensions Escalate in the Middle East: U.S.-Saudi Joint Strikes on Iran-Backed Groups
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The United States and Saudi Arabia have launched joint airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq, escalating tensions in the already volatile Middle East region. The coordinated military action follows Iran's confirmed missile attacks on U.S. bases and ships earlier this week.

President Donald Trump's administration made the decision after Iranian forces targeted American troops in Jordan and other areas. The strikes mark a significant development as Saudi Arabia openly collaborates with the U.S., potentially widening the conflict by involving Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia against Shi'ite Iran.

Oil prices surged past $90 a barrel in response to the unrest, highlighting the immediate economic impact. The Iraqi government denounced the strikes, calling for an emergency meeting to mediate the situation and prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, oil-exporting regions like the Strait of Hormuz remain hotbeds of contention.

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