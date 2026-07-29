Tensions Escalate: Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Cargo Vessels

Russian forces have attacked two vessels carrying weapons to Ukrainian ports near Odesa, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Additional strikes targeted a fuel facility in Odesa and more vessels near the Black Sea, amid escalating naval confrontations between Russia and Ukraine affecting global wheat prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:35 IST
Tensions Escalate: Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Cargo Vessels
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According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian forces have attacked two vessels transporting weaponry headed for Ukrainian harbors near Odesa. These claims remain unverified by independent sources, including Reuters. The attacks represent a continuation of the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ministry also announced that the Russian forces struck a fuel storage facility located in Odesa, alongside other vessels in the port of Pivdennyi near Odesa and further offshore near Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea. These claims have been made without presenting substantiating evidence.

Both Russia and Ukraine have amplified their assaults on shipping routes in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, leading to an increase in wheat prices globally. This maritime tension adds another layer of complexity to regional dynamics and global trade implications.

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