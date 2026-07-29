Senator Rand Paul Pushes for Contempt Vote Against Dr. Fauci

The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is gearing up for a pivotal vote next week on whether to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt. This decision emerges after Fauci, the former leading expert on infectious diseases in the U.S., appeared before the committee and declined to answer more than 90 questions.

Senator Rand Paul, who chairs the committee, announced on Wednesday the intent to pursue a contempt vote. Fauci invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination during the hearing, sparking a contentious political showdown.

"Because you refuse to answer, citing a privilege that is unsupported, and despite your pardon, this committee is set to vote on a resolution certifying your contempt," Senator Paul asserted.