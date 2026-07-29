Diplomatic Dispute: US and France Tensions Over Ambassador Appointment

The United States is contemplating delaying or even rejecting President Emmanuel Macron's nominee for France's ambassador to Washington. This consideration follows France's public criticism of the US human rights record, as confirmed by four insider sources.

While no final decision has been made, criticism from France's mission to the United Nations in Geneva has sparked genuine anger among senior officials within President Donald Trump's administration. Attempts at de-escalating tensions have been cited by two sources, while a State Department official expressed disappointment over France's 'irresponsible' rhetoric.

A potential US move to stall or reject the French nominee, Aurélien Lechevallier, is unprecedented and risks widening the rift between these longstanding allies, who have recently clashed over issues like tariffs and the Iran conflict.