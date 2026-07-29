Forging Global AI Supply Chains Cooperation: Italy Joins Pax Silica
Italy and the U.S. are signing an agreement under the Pax Silica initiative to secure AI supply chains. The collaboration focuses on semiconductors, minerals, and more. Previously postponed due to diplomatic tensions, the deal seeks to enhance sector growth and lessen export dependency.
- Country:
- Italy
On Friday, Italy and the U.S. are poised to formalize their participation in the Pax Silica initiative, aimed at fortifying artificial intelligence supply chains, according to a statement from Italy's foreign ministry.
The agreement, which encompasses areas such as semiconductors, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing, will be signed by Italian Ambassador Armando Varricchio and the U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta in Brindisi.
This signing follows a previously postponed meeting due to diplomatic tensions between Rome and Washington. The initiative's main goal is to foster sector growth and reduce reliance on exporting countries, the Italian ministry noted.
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