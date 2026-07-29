Forging Global AI Supply Chains Cooperation: Italy Joins Pax Silica

On Friday, Italy and the U.S. are poised to formalize their participation in the Pax Silica initiative, aimed at fortifying artificial intelligence supply chains, according to a statement from Italy's foreign ministry.

The agreement, which encompasses areas such as semiconductors, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing, will be signed by Italian Ambassador Armando Varricchio and the U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta in Brindisi.

This signing follows a previously postponed meeting due to diplomatic tensions between Rome and Washington. The initiative's main goal is to foster sector growth and reduce reliance on exporting countries, the Italian ministry noted.